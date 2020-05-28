(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5766 28.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 01, 2020

USD 160.8665

GBP 196.2893

EUR 176.4545

JPY 1.4931