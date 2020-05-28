Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5766 28.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 01, 2020
USD 160.8665
GBP 196.2893
EUR 176.4545
JPY 1.4931