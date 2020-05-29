UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5484 29.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 02, 2020

USD 161.9229

GBP 198.3556

EUR 178.0504

JPY 1.5012

