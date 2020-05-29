Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5484 29.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 02, 2020
USD 161.9229
GBP 198.3556
EUR 178.0504
JPY 1.5012