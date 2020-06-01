Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5150 01.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 1ST JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 03, 2020
USD 163.0085
GBP 200.5983
EUR 180.8416
JPY 1.5202