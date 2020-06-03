Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4963 03.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 3RD JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 05, 2020
USD 164.8038
GBP 206.7628
EUR 183.9705
JPY 1.5288