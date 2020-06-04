Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4820 04.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 4TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 08, 2020
USD 164.2679
GBP 206.6819
EUR 184.1772
JPY 1.5098