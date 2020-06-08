Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4805 08.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10, 2020
USD 163.2497
GBP 206.6088
EUR 185.3864
JPY 1.4921