(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4805 08.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10, 2020

USD 163.2497

GBP 206.6088

EUR 185.3864

JPY 1.4921