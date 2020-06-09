Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4813 09.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 11, 2020
USD 163.5733
GBP 207.5582
EUR 184.9033
JPY 1.4933