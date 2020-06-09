KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4813 09.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 11, 2020

USD 163.5733

GBP 207.5582

EUR 184.9033

JPY 1.4933