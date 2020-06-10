KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4834 10.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 12, 2020

USD 164.2790

GBP 207.8458

EUR 184.8458

JPY 1.5217