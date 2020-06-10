Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4834 10.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 12, 2020
USD 164.2790
GBP 207.8458
EUR 184.8458
JPY 1.5217