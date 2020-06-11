Foreign Exchange Rates
Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4605 11.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 15, 2020
USD 164.5043
GBP 210.1213
EUR 187.0743
JPY 1.5330