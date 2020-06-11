(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4605 11.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 15, 2020

USD 164.5043

GBP 210.1213

EUR 187.0743

JPY 1.5330