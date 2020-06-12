Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4265 12.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 16, 2020
USD 164.5421
GBP 208.6887
EUR 187.0844
JPY 1.5379