Foreign Exchange Rates
Mon 15th June 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4196 15.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 17, 2020
USD 164.1982
GBP 206.9062
EUR 185.7574
JPY 1.5323