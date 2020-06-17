Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4309 17.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 19, 2020
USD 164.8453
GBP 208.2326
EUR 186.7862
JPY 1.5346