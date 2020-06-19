Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4248 19.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 23, 2020
USD 166.3000
GBP 208.1743
EUR 186.8713
JPY 1.5544