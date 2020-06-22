Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4248 22.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 24, 2020
USD 166.5905
GBP 207.1719
EUR 186.7313
JPY 1.5575