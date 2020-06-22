UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4248 22.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 24, 2020

USD 166.5905

GBP 207.1719

EUR 186.7313

JPY 1.5575

