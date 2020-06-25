Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3826 25.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 29, 2020
USD 167.3131
GBP 208.8737
EUR 188.9969
JPY 1.5706