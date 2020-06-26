Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3794 26.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 30, 2020
USD 167.3145
GBP 208.1727
EUR 188.0113
JPY 1.5608