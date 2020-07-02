Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3693 02.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 2nd JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 06, 2020
USD 168.0061
GBP 206.4123
EUR 188.5532
JPY 1.5601