Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3693 02.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 2nd JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 06, 2020

USD 168.0061

GBP 206.4123

EUR 188.5532

JPY 1.5601

