Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3661 06.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 6TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 08, 2020
USD 166.1567
GBP 206.8983
EUR 186.5607
JPY 1.5454