Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3662 07.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 09, 2020
USD 166.6726
GBP 208.1241
EUR 188.0734
JPY 1.5490