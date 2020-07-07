(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3662 07.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 09, 2020

USD 166.6726

GBP 208.1241

EUR 188.0734

JPY 1.5490