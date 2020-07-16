Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3414 16.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 20, 2020
USD 166.6418
GBP 210.2520
EUR 190.5882
JPY 1.5574