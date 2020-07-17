(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jul 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Jul, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.

98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3346 17.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 21, 2020

USD 166.9427

GBP 209.2794

EUR 190.2813

JPY 1.5598