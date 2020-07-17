Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.
98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3346 17.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 21, 2020
USD 166.9427
GBP 209.2794
EUR 190.2813
JPY 1.5598