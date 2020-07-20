Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3424 20.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 22, 2020
USD 167.2866
GBP 209.8109
EUR 190.4725
JPY 1.5617