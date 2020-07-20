(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3424 20.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 22, 2020

USD 167.2866

GBP 209.8109

EUR 190.4725

JPY 1.5617