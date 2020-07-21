Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3363 21.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 23, 2020
USD 168.2470
GBP 211.6884
EUR 192.8111
JPY 1.5695