Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3363 21.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 23, 2020

USD 168.2470

GBP 211.6884

EUR 192.8111

JPY 1.5695

