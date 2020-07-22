Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3428 22.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 24, 2020
USD 167.8726
GBP 212.9632
EUR 192.0798
JPY 1.5648