Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3275 24.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 28, 2020

USD 167.5812

GBP 212.9119

EUR 194.1428

JPY 1.5635

