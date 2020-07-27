Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3251 27.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 29, 2020
USD 167.2232
GBP 213.0089
EUR 194.2130
JPY 1.5745