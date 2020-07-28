Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3185 28.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 30, 2020
USD 166.8514
GBP 214.0870
EUR 195.3329
JPY 1.5815