(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3185 28.07.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 30, 2020

USD 166.8514

GBP 214.0870

EUR 195.3329

JPY 1.5815