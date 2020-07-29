Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3166 29.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 03, 2020
USD 166.4223
GBP 214.0191
EUR 194.9471
JPY 1.5764