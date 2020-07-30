Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3175 30.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 04, 2020
USD 166.7261
GBP 216.1104
EUR 195.9532
JPY 1.5897