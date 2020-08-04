Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3061 04.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 06, 2020
USD 167.4103
GBP 219.3410
EUR 197.0921
JPY 1.5825