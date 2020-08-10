Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2891 10.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2020
USD 167.8500
GBP 219.7157
EUR 198.4826
JPY 1.5884