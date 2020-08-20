UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates In Karachi 20 August 2020

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:55 PM

Foreign exchange rates in karachi 20 august 2020

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3153 20.08.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 24, 2020

USD 168.2458

GBP 223.0603

EUR 200.9360

JPY 1.5957

