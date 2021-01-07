UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates In Pakistan On 7 Jan 2021

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:01 PM

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2539 07.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 11, 2021

USD 160.2800

GBP 218.6059

EUR 197.5451

JPY 1.5588

