Foreign Exchange Rates Issued On Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 08, 2024
USD 278.5578
GBP 356.8325
EUR 305.3551
JPY 1.9463
/as
