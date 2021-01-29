Foreign exchange rates on 29 jan in karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2276 29.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 02, 2021

USD 160.2656

GBP 218.7465

EUR 193.9695

JPY 1.5364