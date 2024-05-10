Foreign Exchange Rates On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 14, 2024
USD 278.0903
GBP 346.9176
EUR 298.4465
JPY 1.7845
APP/mzr/
