Foreign exchange rates on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 14, 2024

USD 278.0903

GBP 346.9176

EUR 298.4465

JPY 1.7845

APP/mzr/