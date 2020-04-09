Foreign exchange reserves fall by $463 m due to dent repayment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$463 million during the week ending on April 03 to $10.722 billion.

According to the figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, the forex reserves declined due to external debt repayments of $465 million.

During the corresponding period the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.265 billion and the total reserves held by the country were recorded at $16.988 billion.