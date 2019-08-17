UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase To $15.577 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:53 PM

Foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 billion

After receiving inflows of US$500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ):After receiving inflows of US$500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,313.1 million, according to SBP press statement.

During the week ending August 09, 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$535 million to US$8,264.4 million.

"The increase in SBP's reserves is mainly due to inflow of US$500 million received from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan August 2019 Asian Development Bank From Million

Recent Stories

Revitalised All Blacks lead Wallabies 17-0 at half ..

4 minutes ago

Barcelona confirm Suarez suffered leg injury in La ..

4 minutes ago

PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers st ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Its Right to Retaliate In Case of ..

4 minutes ago

NEPRA initiates formal investigation against K-Ele ..

41 seconds ago

New Zealand set Sri Lanka tough 267 to win first T ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.