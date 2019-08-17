Foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 billion

After receiving inflows of US$500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ):After receiving inflows of US$500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,313.1 million, according to SBP press statement.

During the week ending August 09, 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$535 million to US$8,264.4 million.

"The increase in SBP's reserves is mainly due to inflow of US$500 million received from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," it added.