Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $259 Mln To $12.329 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Foreign exchange reserves rise by $259 mln to $12.329 bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by US$259 million to $12.329 billion during the week ending on April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by US$259 million to $12.329 billion during the week ending on April 30.

According to the figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.425 billion and the total reserves held by the country were recorded at $18.755 billion.

