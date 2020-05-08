Foreign exchange reserves rise by $259 mln to $12.329 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by US$259 million to $12.329 billion during the week ending on April 30.

According to the figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.425 billion and the total reserves held by the country were recorded at $18.755 billion.