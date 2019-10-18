Foreign exchange reserves stand at $15.142bln

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,142.6 million as on October 11, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,142.6 million as on October 11, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan reported Thursday.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$7,813.

7 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,328.9 million.

During the week ending October 11, 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$56 million to US$7,813.7 million.