UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Reserves Stand At $15.142bln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:23 AM

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $15.142bln

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,142.6 million as on October 11, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,142.6 million as on October 11, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan reported Thursday.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$7,813.

7 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,328.9 million.

During the week ending October 11, 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$56 million to US$7,813.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan October 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

11 minutes ago

Arab-Sino cooperation based on mutual respect, cul ..

1 hour ago

Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

40 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

40 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.