Foreign Exchange Reserves Stand At $15,502 M

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $15,502 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,502.4 million as on November 8, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$8,397.

3 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,105.1 million.

During the week ending November 8, the SBP's reserves increased by US$40 million to US$8,397.3 million.

