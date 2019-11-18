Foreign exchange reserves stand at $15,502 m

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,502.4 million as on November 8, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,502.4 million as on November 8, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$8,397.

3 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,105.1 million.

During the week ending November 8, the SBP's reserves increased by US$40 million to US$8,397.3 million.