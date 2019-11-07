Foreign exchange reserves stand at $15.517 mln

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,517.9 million as on November 01, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,517.9 million as on November 01, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$8,357.

6 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,160.3 million.

During the week ending November 01, 2019, SBP's reserves increased byUS$443 million to US$8,357.6 million.