Foreign Exchange Reserves Stand At $15.517 Mln
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:44 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,517.9 million as on November 01, 2019, State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$8,357.
6 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,160.3 million.
During the week ending November 01, 2019, SBP's reserves increased byUS$443 million to US$8,357.6 million.