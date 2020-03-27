UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Reserves Stand At $18,105.1 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:09 AM

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $18,105.1 million

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,105.1 million as on March 20, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement issued on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,105.1 million as on March 20, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to press statement, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 11,989.

2 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 6,115.9 million.

During the week ended March 20, the SBP reserves decreased by US$690 million to US$ 11,989.2 million.

This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to US$391 million, and other official payments, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan March 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual G20 Leaders Summit

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

58 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

58 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.