Foreign exchange reserves stand at $18,105.1 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,105.1 million as on March 20, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to press statement, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 11,989.

2 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 6,115.9 million.

During the week ended March 20, the SBP reserves decreased by US$690 million to US$ 11,989.2 million.

This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to US$391 million, and other official payments, the statement added.