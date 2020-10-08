UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $19,351 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$19,351 million as on October 02, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$12,154.

7 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,196.3 million.

During the week ending October 02, the SBP's reserves decreased by US$250 million to US$12,154.7 million.

The decline was attributed to government's external debt payments of $580 million and SBP received around�$300 million from the Asian Development Bank.

