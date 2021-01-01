Foreign Exchange Reserves Stand At $20,254 Mln
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:19 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$20,254.0 million as on December 24, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$13,150.
9 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,103.1 million.
During the week ending December 24, the SBP's reserves decreased by US$65 million to US$13,150.9 million.
The decline was attributed to government's external debt repayments.