Foreign exchange reserves stand at $20,519 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $20,519.0 million as on January 08, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$13,400.

0 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,119.0 million.

During the week ending January 08, the SBP reserves decreased by US$12 million to US$13,400.0 million.