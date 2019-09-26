Foreign exchange reserves stands at US$15,772.6m

The total liquid foreign reserves of country by September 20, was stood at US$15,772.6 million, where as the foreign reserves held by country was decreased by by US$135 million due to external debt payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of country by September 20, was stood at US$15,772.6 million, where as the foreign reserves held by country was decreased by by US$135 million due to external debt payments.

According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was recorded at US$8,465.3 million.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks was stood at US$ 7,307.3 million, hence the total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 15,772.6 million, it added.

During the week ended on September 20, 2019, the SBP's reserves decreased by US$135 million to US$8,465.3 million, due to external debt payments.