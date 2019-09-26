UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Reserves Stands At US$15,772.6m

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Foreign exchange reserves stands at US$15,772.6m

The total liquid foreign reserves of country by September 20, was stood at US$15,772.6 million, where as the foreign reserves held by country was decreased by by US$135 million due to external debt payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of country by September 20, was stood at US$15,772.6 million, where as the foreign reserves held by country was decreased by by US$135 million due to external debt payments.

According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was recorded at US$8,465.3 million.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks was stood at US$ 7,307.3 million, hence the total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 15,772.6 million, it added.

During the week ended on September 20, 2019, the SBP's reserves decreased by US$135 million to US$8,465.3 million, due to external debt payments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan September 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Tourism sector contributes AED164.7 bn to GDP in 2 ..

16 minutes ago

International media highlight arrival of Al Mansoo ..

16 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says to Discuss Constitutional Committee ..

22 minutes ago

Iran to Support UN Headquarters Relocation to Anot ..

22 minutes ago

China, UN Nuclear Agency Ink Deal to Cooperate on ..

25 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Membe ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.