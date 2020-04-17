UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Reserves Up By $252 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Foreign exchange reserves up by $252 mln

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$252 million during the week ending on April 10 to $10.974 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$252 million during the week ending on April 10 to $10.974 billion.

According to figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, the forex reserves inched up due to official inflows.

During the corresponding period, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.321 billion and the total reserves held by the country were recorded at $17.295 billion.

