Foreign Exchange Reserves With State Bank Of Pakistan Increased To $8,035.5 M
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:50 PM
The liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased to $8,035.5 million after receipt of the first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund on July 9
The SBP, in a press release on Thursday, said the country's total liquid foreign reserves as on July 5 were $14,259.3, including $7,083.6 million held by the SBP and $ 7,175.7 million held by commercial banks.
During the week ending on July 5, the SBP's reserves decreased by $189 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing, it added.