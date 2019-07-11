UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange reserves with State Bank of Pakistan increased to $8,035.5 m

The liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased to $8,035.5 million after receipt of the first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund on July 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):The liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased to $8,035.5 million after receipt of the first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund on July 9.

The SBP, in a press release on Thursday, said the country's total liquid foreign reserves as on July 5 were $14,259.3, including $7,083.6 million held by the SBP and $ 7,175.7 million held by commercial banks.

During the week ending on July 5, the SBP's reserves decreased by $189 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing, it added.

